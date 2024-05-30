Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 6.1% year-over-year to $9.91 billion. Same-store sales increased 2.4%.
Net income decreased over 29% to $363.3 million, or $1.65 per share, compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 4% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company currently expects same-store sales growth in the low 2% range, and EPS of $1.70-1.85.
For fiscal year 2024, DG expects net sales to grow approx. 6.0-6.7% and same-store sales to grow 2.0-2.7%. EPS is expected to be approx. $6.80-7.55.
