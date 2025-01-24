VZ Earnings: Verizon Q4 2024 adj. profit rises; revenue up 1.6%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Friday reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The telecom giant’s revenue rose 1.6%

Adjusted earnings edged up to $1.10 per share in the December quarter from $1.08 per share in the comparable period of last year. Unadjusted profit was $5.0 billion or $1.18 per share in Q4, compared to a loss of $2.71 billion or $0.64 per share last year.

Total operating revenues rose 1.6% annually to $35.68 billion in the three months. Both Services and Wireless Equipment revenues increased.

“With innovations powered by the best network in the country, we are bringing the best experiences to our customers, in life and work. Customizable offerings like myPlan, myHome, Verizon Business Complete, and Total Wireless feature the control, simplicity, and value our customers expect,” said Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg.

Prior Performance