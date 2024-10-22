Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total consolidated operating revenue was $33.3 billion, essentially flat compared to the prior-year quarter, as service and other revenue growth was offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue.
Net income attributable to Verizon decreased 31% year-over-year to $3.30 billion, or $0.78 per share. Adjusted EPS was $1.19.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short, leading the stock to fall over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
For full-year 2024, Verizon expects adjusted EPS of $4.50-4.70.
