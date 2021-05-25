Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance, LATEST

Intuit (INTU) Q3 results miss estimates; revenue up 39%

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. But the results missed Wall Street’s estimates.

Intuit Q3 2021 earnings infographic

At $4.17 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 39% from the year-ago period but below experts’ projection. The topline benefitted from double-digit growth across all business segments.

As a result, adjusted earnings jumped to $6.07 per share from $4.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020 but missed the consensus forecast. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.46 billion or $5.30 per share, compared to $1.1 billion or $4.11 per share last year.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Intuit’s Q3 results

Intuit’s shares rose to an all-time high this week, after gaining 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s trading lower.

Prior Performance

  • Intuit reports Q4 2020 earnings results
  • During the first half of the fiscal year we grew total company revenue 14 percent, and we saw this momentum continue into the beginning of the third quarter. However,

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Bank of America (BAC) Stock

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Citigroup (C) Stock

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q3 2021 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended May 8, 2021. Net sales increased 31% to $3.7 billion compared to what analysts had expected.

Three factors that could drive growth for Hormel (HRL) going forward

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) have gained 6% thus far this year. The company saw net sales increase 8% year-over-year to $2.6 billion in the second quarter of

IPO News: What to look for when medical apparel firm Figs goes public

The stock market is seeing a steady rise in the number of companies aspiring to go public, with the SEC relaxing the listing norms and new trends like direct-listing making

Tags

Diversified BanksTechnology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top