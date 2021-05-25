Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance, LATEST
Intuit (INTU) Q3 results miss estimates; revenue up 39%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. But the results missed Wall Street’s estimates.
At $4.17 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 39% from the year-ago period but below experts’ projection. The topline benefitted from double-digit growth across all business segments.
As a result, adjusted earnings jumped to $6.07 per share from $4.49 per share in the third quarter of 2020 but missed the consensus forecast. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.46 billion or $5.30 per share, compared to $1.1 billion or $4.11 per share last year.
Intuit’s shares rose to an all-time high this week, after gaining 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s trading lower.
Prior Performance
