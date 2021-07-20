Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 2021 earnings results

Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $517 million, or $4.25 per share, compared to net income of $68 million or $0.57 per share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue increased 72% to $1.46 billion.

Most Popular

IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations

Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance

Absci IPO: Here’s all you need to know about bioengineering firm’s Nasdaq listing

Wall Street is probably going through the busiest phase since the recession, in terms of the number of businesses seeking to go public. Companies in diverse fields, from retail and

Here are a few factors that work in favor of Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) have gained 31% over the past 12 months. The stock dropped on Monday following the company’s announcement that it has decided to

Tags

Robotic Surgery

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top