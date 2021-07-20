Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 2021 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the second quarter was $517 million, or $4.25 per share, compared to net income of $68 million or $0.57 per share in the second quarter of 2021.
Revenue increased 72% to $1.46 billion.
