Intuit (INTU) reaffirms Q1 and fiscal 2025 financial guidance

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), a leading provider of tax and accounting solutions, has reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2025.
- The management continues to expect first-quarter revenue growth of 5-6%, including Global Business Solutions Group revenue growth of 6-7%
- Earnings guidance for the October quarter, on a reported basis, has been confirmed in the range of $0.61 per share to $0.66 per share
- The company reiterated its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the first quarter in the $2.33-$2.38 range
- Intuit continues to see full-year 2025 revenue growing between 12% and 13% to $18.160 billion to $18.347
- Operating income, on an unadjusted basis, is still expected to come in the range of $4.649 billion to $4.724 billion in FY25
- The management reiterated full-year earnings per share guidance between $12.34 and $12.54, including special items, representing an 18-20% growth
- On an adjusted basis, EPS is expected to be $19.16-$19.36 in FY25, which is in line with the prior guidance
