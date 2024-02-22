Categories LATEST
Intuit Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is all set to publish results for the second quarter of 2024 today at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Listen to Intuit’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
It is estimated that the tech firm’s earnings, excluding one-off items, edged up to $2.3 per share in the January quarter from $2.2 per share a year earlier. Market watchers’ consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $3.39 billion.
In the first quarter, revenues came in at $2.98 billion, which is up 15% from the year-ago period. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment. Adjusted earnings increased to $2.47 per share in the October quarter from $1.66 per share in the first quarter of 2023. On an unadjusted basis, net earnings were $0.85 per share, compared to $ 0.14 per share in the prior year period.
