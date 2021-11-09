Categories Health Care, IPO
IPO news: A few points to keep in mind as Vaxxinity makes its market debut this week
The company will offer 6.7 million shares at a price range of between $14 and $16
The healthcare industry continues to thrive and many companies in this sector have lined up to go public in recent times. One such candidate is biotech company Vaxxinity, which is set to make its market debut this week. Here are a few points to keep in mind:
IPO details
Vaxxinity Inc. is set to go public on Thursday, November 11. It will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol VAXX. The company will offer 6.7 million shares at a price range of between $14 and $16. The IPO will be managed by a group of underwriters led by BofA Securities.
Company intro
Vaxxinity is a biotechnology company that is looking to change the existing treatment paradigm for chronic diseases, which is dominated by drugs, specifically monoclonal antibodies, and come with high costs and cumbersome administration.
The company believes its synthetic peptide vaccine platform, or Vaxxine Platform, has the potential to bring in a new class of therapeutics that will lower costs, improve convenience and pave the way for treating a wide range of indications.
The Vaxxine Platform is designed to harness the immune system to stimulate the production of antibodies with a therapeutic or protective effect. Although this approach is used by traditional vaccines to combat infectious diseases, it has been less effective against chronic diseases.
The company’s current pipeline focuses on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, migraine and hypercholesterolemia.
Financials
The company generated $557,000 in revenue for 2020 versus nil in 2019. Net loss for 2020 amounted to $39.9 million compared to $14.2 million in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net revenue amounted to $17,000 versus $440,000 in the same period a year ago. Net loss amounted to $58.5 million versus $10.7 million.
Market opportunity
The current healthcare paradigm favors the development of drugs that are mainly intended for niche indications and for disease treatment than prevention. Biologics, particularly mABs, typifies the current environment. The global market for mABs totaled approx. $163 billion in 2019, representing approx. 70% of the total sales for all biopharmaceutical products.
The company believes its Vaxxine Platform has the potential to generate product candidates that offer significant advantages over both mABs and small molecule therapeutics in terms of cost, administration, efficacy and safety.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PYPL Earnings: PayPal Holdings Q3 revenue up 13%; profit beats estimates
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained during Monday’s extended trading session soon after the announcement.
IPO news: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge goes public this week; here are a few points to note
The fashion and apparel market is a massive one that constantly sees shifts due to changing preferences of customers. It took a hit during the pandemic but has recovered meaningfully
HD Stock: Should you invest in Home Depot ahead of third-quarter earnings
Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has effectively tapped into the sharp increase in demand for home improvement during the pandemic while beating headwinds related to store closure and supply chain