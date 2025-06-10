Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales was $2.1 billion, down 3% year-over-year. Comparable net sales decreased 1%.
Net loss was $729 million, or $6.85 per share, compared to net income of $245.1 million, or $2.30 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.31, down 13% YoY.
Earnings beat expectations while revenue fell short.
For fiscal year 2026, net sales are expected to increase 2-4% while comparable net sales are expected to increase approx. 3.5-5.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $8.50-9.50.
The stock fell 6% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
