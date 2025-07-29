JBLU Earnings: Highlights of JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2025 results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2025, on an adjusted basis, compared to a profit last year. The airline company’s revenues declined during the three months.

JetBlue reported a net loss of $74 million or $0.21 per share for the June quarter, compared to a profit of $25 million or $0.07 per share in the same period of 2024. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $0.16, compared to earnings of $0.08 per share last year.

At $2.36 billion, second-quarter revenue was down 3% year-over-year, reflecting a 4% decrease in passenger revenues. During the quarter, system capacity decreased by 1.5%.

“Despite facing an uncertain economic backdrop, we met or exceeded our financial targets, delivering a modest operating profit for the quarter. The momentum we have built since launching our multi-year strategy last summer reinforces our conviction that JetForward is the right plan to return JetBlue to sustained profitability,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s CEO.

Prior Performance