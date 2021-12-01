JinkoSolar (JKS) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results.
Total revenues declined to 2.3% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.
Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $30.1 million or $0.02 loss per share.
Adjusted net income was at $2.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per share year on year.
