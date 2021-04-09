JinkoSolar (JKS) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues declined to 1.1% year-over-year to $1.44 billion.
Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $5.1 million or $0.55 per share. Adjusted net income was down by 1.2% at $146.9 million, year on year.
