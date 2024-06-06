Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
JM Smucker (SJM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $2.2 billion.
Net income was $245.1 million, or $2.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $600.7 million, or $5.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 1% to $2.66.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.
For the full year of 2025, net sales are expected to increase 9.5-10.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.80-10.20.
The stock stayed green in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
