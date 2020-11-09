Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
Tilray cuts down on losses despite flat revenue growth in Q3
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The cannabis firm reported Q3 revenue of $51.4 million, flat year-over-year, and lower than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net loss of $0.02 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
TLRY shares rose 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 37% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Tilray Q3 2020 earnings call transcript
The company attributed its flat growth in Q3 revenues to the discontinuation of bulk sales and a slight decrease in Canada Medical sales. However, Tilray expects to deliver positive or breakeven adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the recent improvements in Q3.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of Nov. 9
Taking a cue from the presidential election, stock markets bounced back after ending the previous week on a low note. Major indexes moved up consistently and the Dow Jones Industrial
What’s in the pipeline for Virgin Galactic in space flight
There wasn’t anything unexpected or surprising on the financials side when Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported third-quarter results on Thursday. There were no material revenues, and losses had accumulated more
GoPro (GPRO) has a long way to go before winning investors’ confidence
One of the reasons behind the dominance of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) in the action camera market has been the absence of direct competitors, but the entry of new players