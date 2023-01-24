Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Reported sales decreased 4.4% year-over-year to $23.7 billion.
Net earnings were down 25% to $3.5 billion, or $1.33 per share, compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS increased 10.3% to $2.35 from last year.
Adjusted EPS beat estimates while sales fell short of expectations.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects reported sales to range between $96.9-97.9 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $10.45-10.65.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
GE Earnings: Highlights of General Electric’s Q4 2022 results
The General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the engineering firm’s revenues increased by 7%. The Boston-based
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 2022 revenue increases
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales rose 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, but net profit declined. The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 net sales
VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q4 2022 financial results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenue of $35.3 billion was up 3.5% from the prior-year period. Net income rose 41.4%