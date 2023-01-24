JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Reported sales decreased 4.4% year-over-year to $23.7 billion.

Net earnings were down 25% to $3.5 billion, or $1.33 per share, compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS increased 10.3% to $2.35 from last year.

Adjusted EPS beat estimates while sales fell short of expectations.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects reported sales to range between $96.9-97.9 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $10.45-10.65.

