JNJ Earnings: Johnson & Johnson reports higher sales and adj. profit for Q2

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported an increase in sales and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2022 when strong performance by the core pharmaceuticals segment more than offset lower sales in the other operating divisions. The pharma giant’s shares made modest gains early Tuesday following the announcement.

Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $24.0 billion during the second quarter, reflecting the strength and resilience of the company’s market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to $2.59 per share from $2.48 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $4.81 billion or $1.80 per share, compared to $6.28 billion or $2.35 per share a year earlier.

“Our solid second quarter results across Johnson & Johnson reflect the strength and resilience of our Company’s market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges,” said Joaquin Duato, chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson.

