Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
JNJ Earnings: Johnson & Johnson reports higher sales and adj. profit for Q2
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported an increase in sales and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2022 when strong performance by the core pharmaceuticals segment more than offset lower sales in the other operating divisions. The pharma giant’s shares made modest gains early Tuesday following the announcement.
Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $24.0 billion during the second quarter, reflecting the strength and resilience of the company’s market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges.
Second-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to $2.59 per share from $2.48 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $4.81 billion or $1.80 per share, compared to $6.28 billion or $2.35 per share a year earlier.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2022 earnings
“Our solid second quarter results across Johnson & Johnson reflect the strength and resilience of our Company’s market leadership in the midst of macroeconomic challenges,” said Joaquin Duato, chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson.
Prior Performance
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues inched up by 1% to $1.33 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q2 2022 earnings, revenue decline
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked drop in net profit. The results also
Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q2 2022
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $5 billion from $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable