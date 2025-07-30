MSFT Earnings: Microsoft Q4 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The latest numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 18% year-over-year to $76.44 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates. In constant currency, revenue growth was 17%.

The top line growth translated into an increase in net income to $27.23 billion or $3.65 per share from $22.04 billion or $2.95 per share in Q4 2024. Analysts were expecting a slower YoY earnings growth.

“Cloud and AI is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector. We’re innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era, and this year, Azure surpassed $75 billion in revenue, up 34 percent, driven by growth across all workloads,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive officer.

Prior Performance