JNJ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2024 financial results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Reported sales increased 2.3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

The company reported net earnings of $5.3 billion, or $2.20 per share, compared to a loss of $491 million, or $0.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 12.4% to $2.71.

Earnings beat expectations while revenues came in line with estimates.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects reported sales to range between $88.0-88.4 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $10.57-10.72.

The stock stayed red in premarket hours on Tuesday.

