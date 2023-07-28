PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2023 financial results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 billion. Organic sales rose 8%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble grew 11% to $3.4 billion while EPS rose 13% to $1.37 compared to last year. Core EPS rose 13% to $1.37.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.

The company expects all-in sales growth of 3-4% for FY2024. Organic sales are expected to grow 4-5%.

