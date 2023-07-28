Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2023 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 billion. Organic sales rose 8%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble grew 11% to $3.4 billion while EPS rose 13% to $1.37 compared to last year. Core EPS rose 13% to $1.37.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.
The company expects all-in sales growth of 3-4% for FY2024. Organic sales are expected to grow 4-5%.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: How Colgate-Palmolive (CL) performed in Q2 2023
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $4.82 billion. Organic sales grew 8%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $502
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil Q2 2023 profit falls on lower revenues
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp fall in net profit and revenues. Total revenues and other
Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to