JNJ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2025 financial results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Reported sales increased 2.4% year-over-year to $21.9 billion. Operational sales growth was 4.2%.

Net earnings rose to $11 billion, or $4.54 per share, from $3.25 billion, or $1.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 2.2% to $2.77.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company raised its sales outlook for the full year of 2025 and now expects reported sales of $91.0-91.8 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance remains unchanged at $10.50-10.70.

JNJ also declared a 4.8% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $1.24 per share to $1.30 per share. The stock was down in premarket hours on Tuesday.

