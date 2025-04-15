Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
JNJ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2025 financial results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 2.4% year-over-year to $21.9 billion. Operational sales growth was 4.2%.
Net earnings rose to $11 billion, or $4.54 per share, from $3.25 billion, or $1.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 2.2% to $2.77.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates.
The company raised its sales outlook for the full year of 2025 and now expects reported sales of $91.0-91.8 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance remains unchanged at $10.50-10.70.
JNJ also declared a 4.8% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $1.24 per share to $1.30 per share. The stock was down in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
PNC Financial reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported higher revenues for the first quarter of 2025 when the financial services company's earnings increased by double digits. Net income attributable
Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q1 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. Both revenues and net income increased year-over-year. In the March quarter, net profit was
Bank of America (BAC) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, was $27.4 billion, up 6% year-over-year, driven by non-interest income growth across