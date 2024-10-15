Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 5.2% year-over-year to $22.5 billion.
GAAP earnings decreased 37.5% to $2.7 billion while EPS fell 34% to $1.11 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was down 9% to $2.42.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For full-year 2024, JNJ expects reported sales of $88.4-88.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $9.88-9.98.
The stock was down 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
