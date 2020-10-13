Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q3 2020 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the third quarter was $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, compared to net income of $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Total revenues decreased 0.5% to $29.1 billion.
Provision for credit losses was $611 million, compared to $1.51 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
Shares inched up 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
