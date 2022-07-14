Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q2 2022 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Reported net revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $30.7 billion.

Net income declined 28% YoY to $8.6 billion, or $2.76 per share.

Both the top and bottom line numbers missed estimates causing shares to fall over 2% in premarket hours.

Assets under management totaled $2.7 trillion, down 8%.

