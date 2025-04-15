United Airlines Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Aviation giant United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is all set to publish first-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

Listen to United Airlines‘ earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts forecast earnings of $0.74 per share for Q1, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street is looking for a 5.1% increase in first-quarter revenues to $13.18 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, total operating revenue grew 7.8% year-over-year to $14.7 billion. Total revenue per available seat mile was up 1.6% and capacity increased 6.2% compared to last year. Net income increased 64% to $985 million, or $2.95 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.26.