JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Q2 2021 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue on a reported basis fell 8% year-over-year to $30.5 billion.

Net income was $11.9 billion, or $3.78 per share, compared to $4.6 billion, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Assets under management were up 21% to $3 trillion.

