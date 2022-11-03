Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

K Earnings: All you need to know about Kellogg Company’s Q3 2022 earnings results

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Reported net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $3.94 billion. Organic net sales grew 13.4%.

Net income attributable to Kellogg Company was $310 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $307 million, or $0.89 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 7.3% to $1.01.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects organic net sales growth to be approx. 10%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to grow approx. 3% on a currency-neutral basis.

Prior performance

Kellogg Company Q2 2022 earnings infographic

