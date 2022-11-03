Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
K Earnings: All you need to know about Kellogg Company’s Q3 2022 earnings results
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Reported net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $3.94 billion. Organic net sales grew 13.4%.
Net income attributable to Kellogg Company was $310 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $307 million, or $0.89 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 7.3% to $1.01.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects organic net sales growth to be approx. 10%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to grow approx. 3% on a currency-neutral basis.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from eBay’s (EBAY) Q3 2022 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. Revenue was down 2% on an FX-neutral basis. Net loss from continuing
Earnings: Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q4 profit meets estimates; revenues rise 22%
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 as the demand for microprocessors remained high. The company also provided guidance for
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results. Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $81.2 billion. Net loss attributable to CVS Health was $3.4 billion, or $2.60