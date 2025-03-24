KB Home Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) will publish its first-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell. Analysts forecast a year-over-year increase in sales.

The market is looking for earnings of $1.59 per share for the February quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the company had earned $1.76, on a per-share basis. On average, analysts estimate revenues of $1.50 billion for Q1, which represents a 2.1% increase from the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $2 billion, up 19% from the same period a year ago. Net income rose 27% annually to $190.6 million in Q4 and earnings per share grew 36% to $2.52 compared to last year. During the quarter, home deliveries increased by 17% to 3,978, while the average selling price rose 3% to $501,000.