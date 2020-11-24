Key highlights from American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q3 2020 earnings results

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net revenue fell 3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, mainly due to mall traffic declines related to COVID-19. This was offset by strong online sales.

Net income was $58 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $80 million, or $0.48 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.

