Key highlights from American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q3 2020 earnings results
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenue fell 3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, mainly due to mall traffic declines related to COVID-19. This was offset by strong online sales.
Net income was $58 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $80 million, or $0.48 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.
