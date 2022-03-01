Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2022 earnings results

Infographic: Kohl’s (KSS) Q4 earnings beat estimates, revenues miss Department store chain Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS) on Tuesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, despite a modest increase in revenues. The bottom line topped expectations, while revenues missed.

TGT Earnings: Target Q4 revenue up 9%; earnings beat estimates Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $30.9 billion with a growth of 9% year on