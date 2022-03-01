Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2022 earnings results

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 15.8% year-over-year to $3.4 billion. Domestic same store sales increased 13.8%.
Net income increased 36.4% to $471.8 million, while EPS rose 49.4% to $22.30 compared to last year.
As of February 12, 2022, the company had a total store count of 6,815.
