Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q4 2020 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 14% to $4.5 billion compared to last year.
Net income increased 31% to $740.5 million while diluted EPS rose nearly 37% to $30.93 versus the year-ago quarter.
Domestic same store sales increased 21.8% in the quarter.
