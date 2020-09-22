Categories Earnings, Industrials

Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q4 2020 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 14% to $4.5 billion compared to last year.  

Net income increased 31% to $740.5 million while diluted EPS rose nearly 37% to $30.93 versus the year-ago quarter.

Domestic same store sales increased 21.8% in the quarter.

