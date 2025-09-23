Key highlights from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q4 2025 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $6.2 billion remained relatively unchanged from the same quarter a year ago. Same-store sales grew 4.5%.

Net income was $837 million compared to $902.2 million last year, while earnings per share decreased 5.6% to $48.71.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 91 new stores and closed one in the US, opened 45 in Mexico and 6 in Brazil for a total of 141 net new stores.

Prior performance