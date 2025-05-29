Key highlights from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q1 2026 earnings results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenue was $8.76 billion compared to $8.84 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise comparable sales fell 0.7%.

Net earnings were $202 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to $246 million, or $1.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.15.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects revenue of $41.1-41.9 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.15-6.30.

