Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q1 2026 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue was $8.76 billion compared to $8.84 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Enterprise comparable sales fell 0.7%.
Net earnings were $202 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to $246 million, or $1.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.15.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects revenue of $41.1-41.9 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.15-6.30.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FL Infographic: Foot Locker slips to loss in Q1 2025; revenue down 5%
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a profit last year. Sales declined 5% YoY
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2026 revenue and profit beat estimates
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher revenue and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026. The results also exceeded analysts' forecasts. At $44.06 billion, Q1 revenue was
CRM Earnings: A snapshot of Salesforce’s Q1 2026 report
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Net income, excluding one-off items, was $2.58 per share in the first