Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

Key highlights from Box (BOX) Q4 2021 earnings results

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues rose 8% year-over-year to $198.9 million.

GAAP net loss was $4.9 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $30.3 million, or $0.20 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.

For the first quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be $200-201 million. GAAP loss per share is expected to be $0.06-0.05 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.16-0.17.

For the full year of 2022, revenue is projected to be $840-848 million. GAAP loss per share is expected to be $0.25-0.20 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.76-0.81.

Prior performance

Box Inc Q3 2021 earnings

Most Popular

Target Corp posts strong results in Q4: Infographic

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell today. The department store chain reported Q4 revenue of $28.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year and higher than

Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per

Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus

Tags

cloud computing

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top