Key highlights from Box (BOX) Q4 2021 earnings results

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 8% year-over-year to $198.9 million.
GAAP net loss was $4.9 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $30.3 million, or $0.20 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.
For the first quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to be $200-201 million. GAAP loss per share is expected to be $0.06-0.05 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.16-0.17.
For the full year of 2022, revenue is projected to be $840-848 million. GAAP loss per share is expected to be $0.25-0.20 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.76-0.81.
Prior performance
