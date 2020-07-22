Infographic: Main points from Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q2 2020 earnings results announcement

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results.

Total revenue on a fully taxable equivalent remained relatively flat at $1.51 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income fell 20% to $313.3 million while EPS declined 16% to $1.46.

Non-interest-related revenue grew 4% versus last year offsetting an 11% decline in net interest income reflecting the low interest rate environment.

