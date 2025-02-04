Key highlights from Estée Lauder’s (EL) Q2 2025 earnings results

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 6% year-over-year to $4 billion. Organic sales were also down 6%.

Net loss attributable to the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was $590 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to net income of $313 million, or $0.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 29% to $0.62.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects reported sales to decline 10-12% and organic sales to decline 8-10% YoY. GAAP EPS is projected to be $0.04-0.17 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.20-0.30.

