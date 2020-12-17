Key highlights from FedEx (FDX) Q2 2021 earnings results

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 19% year-over-year to $20.6 billion.
GAAP net income was $1.23 billion, or $4.55 per share, compared to $560 million, or $2.13 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $1.30 billion, or $4.83 per share.
The company did not provide an outlook for FY2021.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Most Popular
Will Wayfair (W) stay profitable after markets reopen post-COVID?
Being an exclusive e-commerce marketplace came in handy for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) when households across the country took to home renovation to beat the shelter-in-place blues. While the unique
American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) gains from rising interest in outdoor activities and personal protection
American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) saw its stock climb over 17% in morning hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 38% over the past three months. The company, which
After defying pandemic, IPO market is bracing for another busy year
Apart from the virus crisis, 2020 will likely be remembered for the hectic IPO activity Wall Street has witnessed. Interestingly, in a market devastated by the pandemic, the majority of