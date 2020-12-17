Key highlights from FedEx (FDX) Q2 2021 earnings results

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues rose 19% year-over-year to $20.6 billion.

GAAP net income was $1.23 billion, or $4.55 per share, compared to $560 million, or $2.13 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $1.30 billion, or $4.83 per share.

The company did not provide an outlook for FY2021.

