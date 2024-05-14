Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Home Depot (HD) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $36.4 billion. Comparable sales decreased 2.8%.
Net earnings were $3.6 billion, or $3.63 per share, compared to $3.9 billion, or $3.82 per share, last year.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.
For fiscal year 2024, the company expects total sales and EPS growth of approx. 1%, including the 53rd week. Comparable sales are expected to decline approx. 1% for the 52-week period.
The stock stayed green during premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
