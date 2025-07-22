Key highlights from General Motors (GM) Q2 2025 earnings results

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 1.8% year-over-year to $47.1 billion.

Net income attributable to stockholders decreased 35.4% to $1.89 billion compared to last year.

GAAP earnings per share was down 25.1% to $1.91 while adjusted EPS was down 17.3% to $2.53 versus last year.

For fiscal year 2025, net income attributable to stockholders is expected to be $7.7-9.5 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $8.22-9.97 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.25-10.00.