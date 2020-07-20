Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q2 2020 earnings results
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $3.1 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the same period a year ago.
The company reported a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $1.91 per share, compared to earnings of $75 million, or $0.09 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $46 million, or $0.05 per share.
Click here to access the transcript of Halliburton Q2 2020 earnings conference call
Most Popular
Abbott (ABT) could make a new 52-week high after upbeat Q2 results and rosier outlook
Thanks to the COVID-19 testing growth, after reporting solid second quarter results and strong outlook for fiscal 2020 last Thursday, shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) ended up 2.96% at
Can store revamp, drive-thru help Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) stock during recovery?
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN), the company behind popular ice cream brand Baskin-Robbins, was pretty quick in responding to the virus-induced slump. It has been making the best use
Infographic: Regions Financial Q2 2020 earnings
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Friday. The bank holding company reported a loss of 25 cents per share, even as