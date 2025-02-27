Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q3 2025 earnings results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales was $2.18 billion, down 2% year-over-year. Comparable net sales decreased 1%.
Net loss was $662.3 million, or $6.22 per share, compared to net income of $120.4 million, or $1.14 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.61, up 5%.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue missed the mark.
For fiscal year 2025, net sales are expected to increase 7.25% versus last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $9.85-10.15.
The stock was down 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
