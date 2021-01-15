Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q4 2020 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday. Revenues came in at $ 29.2 billion, an increase of 4% compared to last year.
Net income rose from $8.5 billion to $12.1 billion and earnings per share increased from $2.57 to $3.79, compared to analysts’ estimate of $2.62 per share.
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, commented on the financial results: “JPMorgan Chase reported strong results in the fourth quarter of 2020, concluding a challenging year where we generated record revenue, benefiting from our diversified business model and dedicated employees.”
Check management’s comments on JP Morgan’s Q4 report
JPMorgan Chase’s stock closed at $141.7 on Thursday evening, showing an increase of 1%.
