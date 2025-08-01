Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2025 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $4.2 billion, down 1.6% year-over-year. Organic sales growth was 3.9%.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 6.4% to $509 million compared to last year.

GAAP earnings per share of $1.53 was down 5% YoY while adjusted EPS was down 2% to $1.92.

North America segment sales were $2.7 billion, down 1.9% versus last year.

International Personal Care (IPC) segment sales of $1.4 billion rose slightly YoY.

KMB expects adjusted EPS to grow at a low-to-mid single digit rate on a constant-currency basis for the full year of 2025.