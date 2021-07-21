Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 2021 earnings results
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $3.1 billion compared to $2.5 billion in the same period a year ago.
GAAP net loss was $757 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to a net loss of $637 million, or $0.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.23.
“Story will be updated soon“
