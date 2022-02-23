Key highlights from Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q4 2021 earnings results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales rose to $21.3 billion from $20.3 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 5%.

Net earnings amounted to $1.2 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared to $978 million, or $1.32 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 34% year-over-year to $1.78.

For the full year of 2022, total sales are expected to range between $97-99 billion while EPS is estimated to be $13.10-13.60.

