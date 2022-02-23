Key highlights from Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q4 2021 earnings results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total sales rose to $21.3 billion from $20.3 billion in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 5%.
Net earnings amounted to $1.2 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared to $978 million, or $1.32 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 34% year-over-year to $1.78.
For the full year of 2022, total sales are expected to range between $97-99 billion while EPS is estimated to be $13.10-13.60.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Roku (ROKU): Here are a few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on this stock
Shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) were up over 11% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped over 45% year to date and 71% over the past 12 months. Last week
Macy’s (M) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales totalled $8.6 billion compared to $6.7 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 28.3%
The Home Depot (HD) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 10.7% year-over-year to $35.7 billion. Comparable sales increased 8.1%. Net earnings rose 17.3% to $3.3