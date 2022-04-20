Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2022 Infographic: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today reported its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

GAAP net earnings for the first quarter were $2.4 billion or $1.37 per share compared to GAAP net earnings of $1.79 billion or $1.00 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Net sales increased 13.8% to $11.8 billion.