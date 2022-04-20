Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2022 Infographic: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today reported its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022.
GAAP net earnings for the first quarter were $2.4 billion or $1.37 per share compared to GAAP net earnings of $1.79 billion or $1.00 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Net sales increased 13.8% to $11.8 billion.
Most Popular
PG Earnings: All you need to know about The Procter & Gamble Company Q3 2022 earnings results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. GAAP net earnings for the third quarter were $3.3 billion
Earnings: IBM Q1 profit beats estimates; revenue up 8%
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its first-quarter 2022 revenues increased 8%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions, driving the tech giant's stock higher on Tuesday evening. The impressive
NFLX Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Netflix’s Q1 2022 financial results
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 9.8% year-over-year to $7.8 billion. Net income was $1.59 billion, or $3.53 per share, compared to