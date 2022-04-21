Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
Key highlights from Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2022 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 2.1% year-over-year to $7.7 billion.
Net earnings attributable to PMI decreased 3.6% YoY to $2.3 billion, or $1.50 per share. Adjusted EPS totaled $1.56.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $5.45-5.56.
