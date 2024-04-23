Key highlights from Philip Morris’ (PM) Q1 2024 earnings results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 9.7% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11%.

Net earnings attributable to PMI was $2.1 billion compared to $1.9 billion last year. Reported EPS grew 7.8% to $1.38 and adjusted EPS rose 8.7% to $1.50 versus last year.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects reported EPS of $5.70-5.82 and adjusted EPS of $6.19-6.31.

