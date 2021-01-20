Key highlights from United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Q4 2020 earnings results

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues declined 69% year-over-year to $3.4 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $1.9 billion, or $6.39 per share, compared to earnings of $641 million, or $2.53 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $2.1 billion, or $7.00 per share.

For the first quarter of 2021, total operating revenue is expected to be down 65-70% versus the first quarter of 2019. Capacity is expected to be down at least 51% versus Q1 2019.