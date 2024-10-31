Key metrics from Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Q3 2024 earnings results

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. Revenues grew 10%, excluding FX.

Net earnings attributable to BMS were $1.21 billion, or $0.60 per share, compared to $1.92 billion, or $0.93 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 10% to $1.80.

For the full year of 2024, BMY expects total revenues to increase around 5% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.75-0.95.

Prior performance