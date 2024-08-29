Key metrics from Campbell Soup’s (CPB) Q4 2024 earnings results

Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 11% to $2.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. Organic net sales decreased 1%.

Net loss attributable to Campbell Soup Company was $3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $169 million, or $0.57 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 26% to $0.63.

Earnings beat estimates while sales fell short of expectations.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 9-11% and organic sales growth of 0-2%. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow 1-4%.

The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance